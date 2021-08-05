

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent was 15.86 billion yen compared to a net loss of 7.20 billion yen last year. Earnings per share was 42.98 yen, compared to loss of 37.03 yen a year ago.



The operating profit was 19.96 billion yen, compared to last year's loss of 20.54 billion yen.



Nikon generated revenues of 132.28 billion yen, up 104.4 percent from last year's 64.72 billion yen.



Looking ahead for the first half , Nikon now forecast attributable net profit of 20 billion yen, operating profit of 25 billion yen, and net sales of 275 billion yen. This is higher than previously expected attributable net profit of 12 billion yen, operating profit of 15 billion yen, and net sales of 265 billion yen.



Further, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Nikon now expects attributable net profit of 22 billion yen, operating profit of 27 billion yen, and net sales of 520 billion yen. This is higher than previously expected attributable net profit of 16 billion yen, operating profit of 20 billion yen, and net sales of 510 billion yen.



