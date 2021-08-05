Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.08.2021 | 17:32
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FCQ sp z o.o.: FCQ Launches Global Blockchain Real Estate Platform

LUBLIN, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / FCQPlatform.com - Investing in Spanish, Dominican, Cyprus, or any other country's real estate has become as simple as ABC.

FCQ is a Blockchain-based platform that allows purchasing property either partially or at once. All the transactions on the platform are backed by smart contracts; thus, the assets of buyers and sellers are safe and sound.

The team's idea is that their users should manage the FCQ platform with their help, as well as benefit from the development of their platform. For this purpose, the native FCQn token has been created. It will be available on the DEX exchanges and in the first phase it will be listed on the Uniswap exchange. The token will be deflationary. 1% of the sale of real estate and 50% of revenues from the secondary market will be allocated to the purchase of the token from the market and its burning. The token will debut in September on UNISWAP

Currently, the platform is in Beta; nonetheless, a wide variety of real estate objects from all other the globe is soon to be added.

To start investing, users do not need to possess tremendous capital. 500 USDT is enough. The minimum investment in real estate on their platform is only 500 USDT.

Each individual property is accompanied by a description of its main characteristics:

  • Price of the object's token
  • Total Value
  • Minimum Investment
  • Annual Rate of Return
  • Dividend Payment Date
  • Fundraising end date
  • The number of tokens available for purchase

Initially, commercial real estate that brings income without maintenance will be presented on the platform. A wide variety of objects will be introduced later on.

The platform provides opportunities for investments, and furthermore, for the subsequent resale of real estate tokens and income generation.

Take a look at the property available for investment here: https://fcqplatform.com/investments/list?page=1

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCQPlatform
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FcqPlatform

Media Contact

Company: FCQ sp z o.o.
Contact: Maciej Król, Co-founder
E-mail: office@fcqplatform.com
Website: https://www.fcqplatform.com/

SOURCE: FCQ sp z o.o.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658564/FCQ-Launches-Global-Blockchain-Real-Estate-Platform

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.