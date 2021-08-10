Making GumGum the Most Powerful Global Solution For A Cookieless Future Through Contextual Technology and High-Impact Creatives

GumGum, the leader in contextual intelligence technology, announced the acquisition of JustPremium, one of the largest rich media and video ad marketplaces in Europe. Their combined offering makes them one of the only global providers with a unified solution delivering attention-grabbing ad creatives in contextually relevant digital environments across global campaigns.

Contextual targeting is set to be a $412 billion business by 2025 and both GumGum and JustPremium have seen significant growth as the industry has rapidly accelerated its shift to contextual technology and attention first digital advertising solutions. GumGum's 2021 revenue alone is on track to grow over 40% compared to last year. With the addition of JustPremium, GumGum expedites that growth and furthers its position as a global strategic partner. Together they will lead the industry in offering a comprehensive solution that leverages both contextual and creative to deliver campaigns that are dynamically placed and drive consumer attention across digital environments for video, display, and CTV. Their first combined offering will include a new high impact in-content (outstream) video ad unit, which will be the first to be powered by Verity, GumGum's accredited contextual data solution.

"Brands are looking for a strategic partner with value tested and accredited technology that drives campaign results, with no reliance on cookies, on a global scale. We believe this acquisition makes us that partner," said Phil Schraeder, Chief Executive Officer, GumGum. "It's all about creative, context, and global scale. With those three elements, powered by sophisticated technology, we deliver what consumers want across all digital environments and, as a result, drive strong campaign ROAS for our brand partners."

This acquisition is an integral part of GumGum's global growth strategy. JustPremium helps some of the world's most powerful brands connect with more than 900 million people in premium environments. By joining forces with JustPremium, GumGum doubles its brand and publishers presence in the U.K. and will expand into eight new markets including Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and Mexico.

"Over the past 9 years, we have built a successful business based on making it simple to create, buy and deliver memorable ads with a portfolio of high-impact video and display formats running on a global network of premium publishers. With GumGum, we will now be able to maximize that vision by expanding our global reach and pairing our creative offering with an accredited industry-leading contextual engine that will meet the needs of what advertisers and publishers have been asking for," said Eric Visser, Chief Executive Officer, JustPremium.

JustPremium is a European-based company, headquartered in Amsterdam, with approximately 150 employees globally. JustPremium's CEO, Eric Visser will stay on as the President of EMEA for GumGum and report to Phil Schraeder, GumGum's CEO. JustPremium's organization and name will be integrated under the GumGum brand.

Regional quotes:

For Germany: "We've been present in Germany for over seven years and have earned the top position for programmatic Rich Media here. We are currently partnering with over 400 premium websites and in 2020 we ran local campaigns with almost 600 national and international buyers. The acquisition of JustPremium by GumGum creates the perfect platform to drive further growth in the region. The conversation on data and creativity working hand in hand has grown ever more in recent years. By combining GumGum's industry-leading accredited contextual technology with our leading rich media marketplace, we are primed to offer advertisers a cookie-free, attention-grabbing solution that will drive significant benefits for their business in Germany and abroad," said Joerg Schneider, Global Head of Sales Supply at JustPremium

For Switzerland and Austria: "The acquisition of JustPremium by GumGum creates the perfect platform to drive further growth in the region. The conversation on data and creativity working hand in hand has grown ever more in recent years. By combining GumGum's industry-leading accredited contextual technology with our leading rich media marketplace, we are primed to offer advertisers a cookie-free, attention-grabbing solution that will drive significant benefits for their business in the region and beyond," said Joerg Schneider, Global Head of Sales Supply at JustPremium

For France: "We entered the French market a few months before COVID-19 took over the world. Nevertheless we managed to partner with over 200 premium websites and activate campaigns with over 250 national and international buyers. The acquisition of JustPremium by GumGum creates the perfect platform to drive even faster growth in France. The conversation on data and creativity working hand in hand has grown ever more in recent years. By combining GumGum's industry-leading accredited contextual data technology with our leading rich media marketplace, we are primed to offer advertisers a cookie-free, attention-grabbing solution that will drive significant benefits for their business in France and abroad," Eric Visser, Chief Executive Officer, JustPremium.

For Spain: "We have been active in the Spanish market for over five years with Ikreate as our in-market representative. Together we are currently partnering with over 150 premium websites. In 2020, we managed to activate local campaigns with almost 400 national and international buyers. The acquisition of JustPremium by GumGum creates the perfect platform to drive further growth in Spain. The conversation on data and creativity working hand in hand has grown ever more in recent years. By combining GumGum's industry-leading accredited contextual technology with our leading rich media marketplace, we are primed to offer advertisers a cookie-free, attention-grabbing solution that will drive significant benefits for their business in Spain and abroad," Eric Visser, Chief Executive Officer, JustPremium.

For Belgium: "We have been active in our neighbouring country for over six years now and have built long lasting partnerships with leading agencies and premium advertisers. In 2020, over 350 national and international buyers ran their local campaigns with us. The acquisition of JustPremium by GumGum creates the perfect platform to drive further growth in Belgium. The conversation on data and creativity working hand in hand has grown ever more in recent years. By combining GumGum's industry-leading accredited contextual data technology with our leading rich media marketplace, we are primed to offer advertisers a cookie-free, attention-grabbing solution that will drive significant benefits for their business in Belgium and abroad," said Eric Visser, Chief Executive Officer.

For Netherlands: "Nine years ago we started JustPremium with the goal to make it easy for Dutch advertisers to buy Rich Media at scale. Fuelled by our ambition to build a global company, we opened offices in London, Dusseldorf, Brussels, New York, and nine other cities without any external investor. Today we have over 140 employees, from 30 nationalities, working with leading brands and premium publishers in more than 24 countries. The acquisition of JustPremium by GumGum creates the perfect platform to drive our growth in these markets, including our home in the Netherlands. The conversation on data and creativity working hand in hand has grown ever more in recent years. By combining GumGum's industry-leading accredited contextual data technology with our leading rich media marketplace, we are primed to offer advertisers a cookie-free, attention-grabbing solution that will drive significant benefits for their business both national and international," said Eric Visser, Chief Executive Officer, JustPremium.

For Sweden and Denmark: "We have been active in the Nordics for over six years now and currently partner with over 200 premium websites. In 2020, we managed to activate local campaigns with almost 250 national and international buyers. The acquisition of JustPremium by GumGum creates the perfect platform to drive further growth in the Nordics. The conversation on data and creativity working hand in hand has grown ever more in recent years. By combining GumGum's industry-leading accredited contextual data technology with our leading rich media marketplace, we are primed to offer advertisers a cookie-free, attention-grabbing solution that will drive significant benefits for their business in the Nordics and abroad," said Eric Visser, Chief Executive Officer, JustPremium.

