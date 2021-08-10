Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that its The Very Good Butchers product line is now available in 754 retail outlets across North America.

The Company is continuing to expand its presence in the United States and its delicious plant-based products are now available on the shelves of Erewhon Organic Grocer, Harmons Grocery, PCC Community Markets, Metro Markets, and Chicago-based Potash Markets, widening VERY GOOD's reach across multiple US States. These new retail relationships come through VERY GOOD's newly formed wholesale distribution partnerships with KeHE Distributors, LLC , a top pure play U.S. wholesale food distributor of natural, organic, speciality and fresh food brands across North America; and United Natural Foods (UNFI), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America.

VERY GOOD's products are now also sold in 184 Save-on-Foods locations across Canada, a key milestone achieved by the Company through its distribution partnership with Horizon Grocery + Wellness. Save-On-Foods is Canada's largest Western-based grocery retailer.

"I am very proud of the continued success we are having in expanding our reach in the US retail landscape. This is a direct result of our teams' tireless efforts to expand distribution, drive sales growth and gain market share," said Mitchell Scott, Co-Founder & CEO of The Very Good Food Company. "We are experiencing strong demand from retailers as our products resonate with consumers looking for a healthier, more sustainable and environmentally friendly way of living, and look forward to continually building out our retail network."

This announcement comes on the heels of VERY GOOD's production capacity update where the Company shared that it will begin food production at its Patterson facility located in Patterson, California, starting in September. VERY GOOD also reported that its first production line ("Line 1") at its Rupert facility, located in Vancouver, Canada, is now producing four times the daily production volume of the Company's Victoria facility. Line 1 is fully operational and mainly produces The Very Good Butchers original suite of products. The Company expects the ramp up of capacity of Line 1 to continue into the fall as it targets 40,000 lbs per day on average starting in Q4 2021; gradually increasing to an average of 60,000 lbs per day in early Q1 2022.

About Erewhon Organic Grocer

Erewhon Organic Grocer and Cafe is an independent, family-owned grocer with locations in Los Angeles, Calabasas, Venice and Santa Monica, CA. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing the purest foods and products to the communities we serve. Included in their commitment is keeping abreast of market innovations, supporting local farmers and brands, and protecting the environment. Recognized for their uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for their loyal and passionate shoppers. www.erewhonmarket.com.

About Harmons Grocery

Harmons Grocery was founded in 1932, by George Reese (Jake) Harmon and his wife Irene. It started a small grocery store called "The Market Spot" which initially sold fruit and vegetables and now, Harmons has approximately 20 stores across the state of Utah. They are committed to providing the best products and quality food from all over the state, in store and online. www.harmonsgrocery.com.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

