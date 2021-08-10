- (PLX AI) - Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,900 million vs DKK 2,700-3,000 million previously.
- • Profit margin outlook cut to 10-13% from 14-17% previously
- • Cites significant price increases on the group's most important raw materials - recycled paper and energy - as well as a sharp decline in demand for egg packaging after the phasing out of COVID-19 restrictions in several of the group's markets, which is primarily expected to have a detrimental effect on Hartmann's results in the second half of the year
- • Raw material prices in most of Hartmann's markets have increased at an unprecedented pace to a historically high level
- • Despite intensified efforts to adjust the group's sales prices, the expected adjustments will be completed with delay due to the duration of existing customer agreements
