- (PLX AI) - Volvo is a cash machine enjoying record order intake levels, Bank of America analysts said, raising their recommendation on the stock to neutral from underperform.
- • Volvo has the potential to increase dividend payments, BofA said, raising its price target to SEK 228 from SEK 175
- • However, the truck maker has limited upside to earnings consensus and peak order intake tends to coincide with periods of subdued share price performance: BofA
