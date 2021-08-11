Largest global forensic DNA meeting September 13-16 will mark 20th anniversary of September 11th

The International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) September 13-16, the world's largest annual meeting focusing on DNA forensics, will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the United States. Keynote speaker Mark Desire, Assistant Director, New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), will speak to the hardship and perseverance of OCME forensic scientists and families of World Trade Center victims, as well as ongoing work to identify all who lost their lives that day. A panel will also discuss advances in forensic science worldwide that have resulted from two decades of the 9/11 investigation.

WHAT: ISHI draws nearly 1000 law enforcement professionals and scientists from around the world to explore the latest developments in forensic DNA research, process and technique. Now in its 32nd year, ISHI has been witness to emerging technologies, changing policies and significant advances in forensics.

Along with the 9/11 keynote and panel discussion, ISHI32 will cover:

Rapid DNA technology

Forensic genetic genealogy (FGG)

Degraded DNA recovery

Virtual courtroom testimony

Protein sequencing for forensic analysis

Interpretation of Y chromosome STRs for missing persons cases

WHERE: Hybrid on-site/virtual format:

On-site: Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Up to 750 attendees who must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and adhere to posted safety guidelines.

Virtual: Registrations available at a reduced rate.

WHEN: September 13-16, 2021

WHO: ISHI attracts an audience of forensic professionals representing 40+ countries and a variety of professions including criminalists, research scientists, lab directors, CODIS analysts and forensic scientists to discuss the latest advances in forensic DNA analysis. Media are invited to attend and must pre-register.

Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry, including products for DNA-based human identification, has sponsored ISHI for 32 years.

About Promega Corporation

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has provided products for DNA-based human identification for more than 25 years.

