Jerash Holdings Reports Record Results for the Fiscal 2022 First Quarter, Increases Revenue Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter, ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Versus Fiscal 2021 First Quarter

Revenue of $29.9 million, an increase of 59.8 percent, reflecting higher shipments

Gross profit of $5.6 million, an increase of 84.5 percent, due to higher revenue and gross margin

Gross margin of 18.8 percent vs. 16.3 percent, reflecting improved product mix and higher sales volumes

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s common stockholders of $2.0 million, or $0.17 per share, vs. approximately $813,000, or $0.07 per share

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Fiscal 2022 revenue expected to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million vs. $90.2 million for fiscal 2021

Revenue for fiscal 2022 expected to be at record levels

Fiscal 2022 second quarter revenue expected to exceed $40 million

Sam Choi, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our fiscal 2022 first quarter results demonstrated excellent progress, with strong performance in revenue and margin. Revenue and gross profit were at record levels for the first quarter, reflecting an increase in shipments to our largest customers as a result of strong demand amid the reopening of the U.S. economy, as well as an improved mix of products sold.

"We continue to advance our plans to increase capacity and secure additional space to meet our customers' needs," Choi said. "We anticipate our momentum to continue well into fiscal 2022. All of our existing factories in Jordan are fully booked through January 2022, with orders from existing top global brand-name customers alone. These customers already are placing orders that are expected to fully book the newest facility we acquired through January 2022 as well. As a result, we have increased our fiscal 2022 revenue outlook to reflect our robust momentum and expanded capacity."

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Fiscal 2022 first quarter revenue rose by 59.8 percent to $29.9 million from $18.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher shipments to the company's largest customers as a result of stronger demand amid a reopening of the U.S. economy.

Gross profit increased to $5.6 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, from $3.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher revenue and gross margin. Gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 18.8 percent in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, from 16.3 percent in the same period last year, reflecting an improved product mix and higher sales volumes.

Operating expenses totaled $3.3 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus $1.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher headcount to support the company's growth, an increase in shipping costs, and expenses related to COVID-19 measures and recruitment for new migrant workers.

Operating income totaled $2.3 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus $1.2 million in the same period last year. Net income advanced to $1.9 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus approximately $814,000 in the same period last year. Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s common stockholders totaled $2.0 million, or $0.17 per share, in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus approximately $813,000, or $0.07 per share, in the same period last year.

Gilbert Lee, chief financial officer, said, "Results for our fiscal 2022 first quarter reflected the recovery in the U.S. economy from pandemic-related effects. Order momentum is continuing into fiscal 2022, as expected, and more reflective of typical customer patterns. Our order mix for pre-bookings in the September and December quarters is heavily weighted to global brand-name outerwear products, which carry higher average selling prices and favorable gross margins.

"Our updated outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects our expectation for continued strong customer demand and increased capacity for the year. However, it is important to note that potential risks from the Delta variant of COVID-19 could constrain our ability to add workers needed to run operations at full capacity."

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted assets totaled $8.5 million, and net working capital was $51.4 million at June 30, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $11.5 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, compared with $7.6 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to changes in working capital.

On August 5, 2021, Jerash approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2021.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 4,500 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of June 30, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the company's operations, the demand for the company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 29,888,692 $ 18,706,755 Cost of goods sold 24,257,750 15,655,185 Gross Profit 5,630,942 3,051,570 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,314,231 1,850,827 Stock-based compensation expenses 517 42,151 Total Operating Expenses 3,314,748 1,892,978 Income from Operations 2,316,194 1,158,592 Other Income (Expense): Other income (expense), net 36,281 (2,739 ) Total other income (expense), net 36,281 (2,739 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 2,352,475 1,155,853 Income tax expense 417,809 342,000 Net Income 1,934,666 813,853 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 17 6 Net income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 1,934,683 $ 813,859 Net Income $ 1,934,666 $ 813,853 Other Comprehensive Income: Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 79,988 (553 ) Total Comprehensive Income 2,014,654 813,300 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 2,014,654 $ 813,300 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,333,934 11,325,000 Diluted 11,354,680 11,330,210 Dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 7,656,488 $ 21,126,090 Restricted cash - 714,844 Accounts receivable, net 19,581,753 12,033,268 Tax recoverable 390,794 379,719 Inventories 31,300,441 25,035,966 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,455,375 2,329,289 Investment deposits 1,082,905 - Advance to suppliers, net 111,434 3,036,693 Total Current Assets 62,579,190 64,655,869 Restricted cash - non-current 876,211 1,020,777 Long-term deposits 62,930 128,690 Deferred tax assets, net 148,663 148,663 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,050,350 5,699,506 Right of use assets 1,784,817 1,596,600 Total Assets $ 71,502,161 $ 73,250,105 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ - $ 612,703 Accounts payable 5,458,665 7,922,839 Accrued expenses 2,692,737 2,332,867 Income tax payable - current 1,506,270 1,803,175 Other payables 1,032,899 1,455,208 Operating lease liabilities - current 519,599 400,043 Total Current Liabilities 11,210,170 14,526,835 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 1,055,972 935,773 Income tax payable - non-current 1,094,048 1,094,048 Total Liabilities 13,360,190 16,556,656 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,334,318 and 11,332,974 shares issued and outstanding respectively 11,334 11,333 Additional paid-in capital 15,301,784 15,301,268 Statutory reserve 346,315 346,315 Retained earnings 42,116,348 40,748,314 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 64,087 (15,901 ) Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Stockholder's Equity 57,839,868 56,391,329 Noncontrolling interest 302,103 302,120 Total Equity 58,141,971 56,693,449 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 71,502,161 $ 73,250,105

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 1,934,666 $ 813,853 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 404,526 412,054 Stock-based compensation expenses 517 42,151 Bad debt expense - 18,043 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 172,891 131,088 Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable (7,548,486 ) (10,531,884 ) Inventories (6,264,474 ) 4,556,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (126,087 ) 504,484 Advance to suppliers 2,925,259 (1,052,028 ) Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (2,464,174 ) (2,611,778 ) Accrued expenses 359,870 (117,773 ) Other payables (422,310 ) 158,678 Operating lease liabilities (121,352 ) (84,315 ) Income tax payable (307,997 ) 193,881 Net cash used in operating activities (11,457,151 ) (7,566,853 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (626,680 ) (165,522 ) Acquisition Deposit (1,082,905 ) - Payment for long-term deposits (62,930 ) (76,283 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,772,515 ) (241,805 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend payment (566,649 ) (566,250 ) Repayment from short-term loan (612,703 ) (235 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,179,352 ) (566,485 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 80,006 (595 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH (14,329,012 ) (8,375,738 ) CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 22,861,711 26,916,709 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 8,532,699 $ 18,540,971 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD 8,532,699 18,540,971 LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH 876,211 786,298 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 7,656,488 $ 17,754,673 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 28,639 $ - Income tax paid $ 724,443 $ 148,119 Non-cash financing activities Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 353,611 $ 68,932 SOURCE: Jerash Holdings

