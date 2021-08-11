Helios Nordic Energy has secured another 500 MW of unsubsidized solar projects across southern Sweden.Swedish PV project developer Helios Nordic Energy AB announced it has added 10 ground-mounted PV projects to its pipeline in Sweden. "Helios Nordic Energy is looking to invite appropriate investors to invest into four of these solar parks, which are all located in the price area SE3 in Sweden," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. "Their combined capacity is approximately 90 MW." The developer said the 10 new projects are all located in southern Sweden and have a combined capacity of around ...

