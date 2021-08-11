The Film Detective Presents: Seductive 1955 Film Noir Gem, A Life at Stake, Starring Angela Lansbury, Comes to Special-Edition Blu-Ray & DVD, Sept. 7

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective (TFD), the classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films, is releasing a special-edition version of the forgotten film noir, A Life at Stake (1955), on Blu-ray and DVD, Sept. 7.

From director Paul Guilfoyle comes this highly charged mystery starring Angela Lansbury and Keith Andes. At the time, Lansbury-starring in an unlikely role as a charming femme fatale-was already a double Oscar nominee for Gaslight (1944) and The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945).

In this independent production from the waning golden years of film noir, spoiled, young Doris Hillman (Lansbury) invites struggling architect Edward Shaw (Andes) to be her husband's partner in a lucrative real estate deal. However, when Edward becomes romantically involved with Doris, he learns that something deadly is going on. There's a life at stake … and it could be his own.

SPECIAL FEATURES: In addition to a newly restored presentation, with a striking 4K transfer from archival film elements, exclusive bonus materials include audio commentary and the full-color booklet, A Career at Stake: Angela Lansbury and the Last Days of the B Noir, by professor and film scholar, Jason A. Ney; and Hollywood Hitch-hikers: Inside the Filmmakers, an original production from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures. English and Spanish subtitles are available.

A Life at Stake will be available on Blu-ray ($24.95) and DVD ($19.95) and can be pre-ordered now via Amazon and MVD. For more information or to pre-order, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/lifeatstake.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective (TFD) is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, TFD has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. With a strong focus on increasing the digital reach of its content, TFD has released its classic movie app on the web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. TFD is also available live with a 24/7 linear channel available on Sling TV, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

A Life at Stake

The Film Detective

Genre: Film Noir

Original Release: 1955 (B&W)

Not Rated

Running Time: 78 Minutes

Language: English

Subtitles: English, Spanish

SRP: $24.95 (Blu-ray) / $19.95 (DVD)

Discs: 1

Release Date: Sept. 7, 2021 (Pre-order now)

UPC Code: 760137577881 (Blu-ray) / 760137633594 (DVD)

Catalog #: FB1012 (Blu-ray) / FD1012 (DVD)

