Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
First Mover! Legendäre Meldung zum Wochenende!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118RL ISIN: CA2768555096 Ticker-Symbol: E9P1 
Tradegate
11.08.21
13:06 Uhr
0,220 Euro
+0,008
+3,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1870,22610:27
0,1900,21810:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN PLATINUM
EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED0,220+3,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.