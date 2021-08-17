Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Launches the B2B Marketplace

Complimentary, year-round offering further connects industry partners and HCAA sponsors with the self-funded sector

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today launched the HCAA B2B Marketplace, a complimentary online listing of service vendors for the self-funded sector. The B2B Marketplace is a unique and interactive experience that connects buyers and sellers from across the self-funded sector in branded 'store fronts' offering information on the seller and its products, and services.

"The self-funding industry is built on collaboration, and we are thrilled to offer this important resource beyond HCAA events," said HCAA CEO Carol Berry. "The B2B Marketplace was previously only offered during our Executive Forums and TPA Summits for only our Sponsor Partners, but now we are opening participation to all HCAA Members. Each participant will get their own "store front" which we will assist them in populating with their information and their products and services. We believe the Marketplace will provide an invaluable opportunity for our members to engage not only with one another but also with the public. It will also allow them all another very needed opportunity to showcase themselves, improve their customer interactions, boost referrals, and achieve their business goals."

The marketplace is in its early stages and continues to build in new TPAs and related service vendors to the dozens currently listed there. Those interested in becoming a part of the marketplace and taking advantage of this great member benefit should contact Sara Ayers at sayers@hcaa.org.

