Dow Jones News
17.08.2021 | 17:40
OTAQ Plc: SIP Purchase, PDMR Shareholding & TVR

OTAQ Plc: SIP Purchase, PDMR Shareholding & TVR

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) OTAQ Plc: SIP Purchase, PDMR Shareholding & TVR 17-Aug-2021 / 16:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Share Incentive Plan Purchase

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Total Voting Rights

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, received notification on 17 August 2021 from Cytec Solutions Corporate Trustees Limited (the "SIP Trustee") in relation to the issue and allotment of 6,466 ordinary shares of 15 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for the benefit of participants of the OTAQ Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"), including those Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company (each, a "PDMR") outlined below in accordance with the rules of the SIP (the "SIP Award").

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which each participating employee will acquire Ordinary Shares at the prevailing market price per share using contributions deducted from pre-tax salary in each calendar month ("Partnership Shares"), with each participating employee being awarded one Ordinary Share for each Partnership Share ("Matching Shares"), using newly issued shares.

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of 37.5 pence per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustee to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. 

Name     Title          Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Phil Newby  Chief Executive Officer 400             400 
Matt Enright Chief Financial Officer 400             400 
Chris Hyde  Chief Technology Officer 266             266 
Steve Burns  Chief Operations Officer 400             400

The SIP Award has been satisfied by the issue of 6,466 new Ordinary Shares (the "SIP Shares") to the SIP Trustee. The SIP Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares in issue. Applications have been made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for the SIP Shares to be admitted to the Standard segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities respectively ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 8.00 am on 23 August 2021.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 31,382,306. Ordinary Shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 31,382,306.

The aforementioned figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                Via Walbrook 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers 
 
Walbrook PR Ltd            Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper/Nick Rome          0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                          1. Phil Newby 
                          2. Matt Enright 
       Name 
a)                         3. Chris Hyde 
 
                          4. Steve Burns 
 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                          1. Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
       Position/status 
a)                         2. Chief Financial Officer and PDMR 
 
                          3. Chief Technology Officer and PDMR 
 
                          4. Chief Operations Officer and PDMR 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                          Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                          OTAQ plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                          213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 15 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                          ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                         Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no 
                          consideration), respectively, under the OTAQ SIP. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s) 
                                          Volume(s) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)        1. 37.5p+Nil 400 + 400 
c)                         2. 37.5p+Nil 
                          3. 37.5p+Nil 400 + 400 
                          4. 37.5p+Nil 
                                          266 + 266 
 
                                          400 + 400 
 
                          Price(s) 
       Aggregated information             Aggregated volume (s) 
d) 
 
                               2,932 
                        37.5p

e) Date of the transaction

17 August 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 120201 
EQS News ID:  1227149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2021 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
