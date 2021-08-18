Argon Co, the global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation, is delighted to announce that it has acquired a specialist team of procurement consultants from Ayming.

Ayming's UK Procurement and Supply Management consulting team has a proven track record of delivering large client engagements focused on procurement transformation, organisation design, strategic sourcing and digitalisation. Like Argon Co, their in-depth market knowledge delivers sustainable results for their clients.

John Thorpe, Director of Ayming's UK Procurement and Supply Management team, said, "We are thrilled to be joining Argon Co. Our underlying philosophies are similar; we share the same approach to consulting and a passion for empowering our clients and colleagues."

James Bousher, Director of Ayming's UK Procurement and Supply Management team, commented, "Becoming part of Argon Co will allow us to offer a broader range of management consultancy services to clients on a global basis."

This move represents another step in Argon Co's expansion strategy, building on its existing procurement capability by enhancing its expertise and scale.

Richard Powell, Managing Partner of Argon Co in the UK said, "Ayming's procurement team has made a big impact within the UK market and we are delighted that they are joining our growing business. They have deep specialist knowledge within their team and will provide immediate value to our clients."

Yvan Salamon, CEO of Argon Co, added, "The Ayming procurement team are experts in their field, with an impressive set of credentials. We are pleased that they have joined us and will be adding to the procurement services that we already offer not only in the UK, but around the world."

- ENDS -

Argon Co

Argon Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans the supply chain, procurement, finance and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done.

Argon Co has offices in Paris, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Atlanta, Auckland, Chicago, Dusseldorf, Lausanne, Melbourne, Mumbai and Singapore.

www.argonandco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005015/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Dhara Voralia

Email: dhara.voralia@argonandco.com

Tel: +44 (0) 845 644 6972