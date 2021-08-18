- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell more than 3% after the stock was downgraded to underweight at JPMorgan and to sell at Nordea, while other brokers cut their price targets on the stock.
- • Ambu already was a big underperformer yesterday after earnings and the postponement of a product launch
- • The company faces significant downside to current consensus estimates, with further margin compression in the fourth quarter and intensifying competition, Nordea said
- • Expect lower revenue and EBIT margin next year due to slower uptake on the single use duodenoscope and gastroscope, Carnegie said
- • We remain skeptical on the upcoming version 1.5 duodenoscope, which we believe is unlikely to drive wide adoption in 2021/22, SEB said
- • One broker with more upbeat comments on Ambu was Danske, which lifted their price target slightly, saying that the version 1.5 duodenoscope will be key to de-risking the investment case
