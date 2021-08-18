Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 AUGUST 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Today Sievi Capital Oyj and Boreo Oyj disclosed that they have signed a letter of intent, pursuant to which the parties are looking into a potential combination between Boreo Oyj and Sievi Capital Oyj. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Sievi Capital Oyj to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article e). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make, or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260