- (PLX AI) - Meyer Burger half year revenue CHF 18 million
- • Half year net income CHF -37.2 million
- • Meyer Burger fully sold out with the orders on hand until well into the fourth quarter
- • Half year EBITDA CHF -30.9 million
- • The first modules were shipped in July. Production is running in continuous shift operation, but full capacity has not yet been reached
- • Says its high-performance modules are in high demand and achieve the targeted prices in the market
- • The company expects this momentum to continue in the coming years
- • Says manufacturing cells and modules in the center of Europe further strengthens Meyer Burger's market position, as delivery times are short and logistics costs are low compared to Asian producers
