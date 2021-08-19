Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005078/en/

BOSTON -- WeSpire Closes $13M Financing to Drive Improved Culture and ESG Outcomes for Global Corporations Source: WeSpire

HOUSTON -- Calpine Corporation Issues First-Ever Sustainability Report Source: Calpine Corporation

DEERFIELD, Ill., NEW YORK -- The Baxter International Foundation and UNICEF USA Announce Partnership to Improve Water Security in Colombia Source: Baxter International Inc.

MIAMI -- Inspirational Finalists Announced for the $5 Million Elevate Prize Source: Elevate Prize Foundation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. REHOVOT, Israel -- Stratasys Spearheading Sustainability for 3D Printing Industry to Advance More Mindful Manufacturing Source: Stratasys Ltd.

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica Presents Its Sustainability Report 2020 Source: AgroAmerica

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Solidia Technologies Names Russell Hill, PhD, as New CTO Source: Solidia Technologies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Recognized as an Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplace Source: GE Appliances

BOSTON -- Santander Bank Commits More Than $7.5 Million In Charitable Giving Through First Half Of 2021 Source: Santander Bank, N.A.

BOSTON -- EMCOR in Greater Boston 13th Annual Charity Golf Event Donates $10,000 to The Jimmy Fund Source: EMCOR Group, Inc.

JENBACH, Austria -- INNIO Joins United Nations Global Compact Further Underscoring Commitment to Sustainability Source: INNIO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification Source: GE Appliances

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pathstream Receives Funding from Impact Investors Citi, Strada Education Network, and New Markets to Close the Digital Skills Gap Source: Pathstream Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Humana Highlights Commitment to Addressing Health Equity in 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Humana Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices; Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Third Consecutive Year Source: PPG

TORONTO -- Facedrive Becomes a Distributor of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for Workplace Screening in Small and Medium Sized Organizations Source: Facedrive Inc.

MADISON, Wis. -- American Family Insurance and American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Announce 2021 Grant Recipients Source: American Family Insurance

CLEVELAND -- Lubrizol Employees Support Neighbors and Local Communities through Volunteerism and Contributions in the Second Quarter Source: Lubrizol

MONTERREY, MEXICO -- CEMEX Joins Two World-Leading Initiatives to Achieve Carbon Neutrality Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

LONDON -- With Over 100 Educational and Social Organisations On-board, Bright Data Releases New Impact Report for The Bright Initiative Source: Bright Data

LONDON -- nVent Announces Second Social Responsibility Report Source: nVent Electric plc

CANONSBURG, Pa. -- Equitrans Midstream Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Columbia Sportswear Company

WASHINGTON -- Georgetown University to Reveal Study Findings from Chevron and USAID's Effort to Improve Stability and Prosperity in Nigeria's Niger Delta Region Source: Georgetown University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum! Brands Annual Global Citizenship Sustainability Report Showcases Company's Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth; Highlights Progress Around Priority Areas of People, Food, Planet Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces New Members Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

CHICAGO -- V-Square Appoints Erik Norland as Head of Distribution Source: V-Square Quantitative Management

WASHINGTON ABUJA, Nigeria -- PIND (Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta) and NDPI Announce Annual Reports for 2020 Source: PIND (Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta) 2020 Annual Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Agilent Technologies Celebrates More than 20 Years of Sustainable Progress Source: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

HOUSTON -- Sunnova Launches Its Green Financing Framework and Prices a $212 Million Securitization of Residential Solar and Battery Loan Agreements Source: Sunnova Energy International Inc.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- One Banana Presents Its Sustainability Report 2020 Source: One Banana

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations, investor relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire's global newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media worldwide.

For more information about Business Wire, please email us at info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered straight to your inbox, and join us on Twitter @businesswire and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005078/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

212-752-9600