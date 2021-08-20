

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Machinery manufacturer Deere & Co. is recalling around 200 units of John Deere compact utility tractors citing the risk of injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves compact utility tractors with model numbers 4044M, 4044R, 4052M, 4052R, 4066M or 4066R printed on the hood. The recalled compact utility tractors were sold in green and yellow and come in both open operator station and cab configurations.



The tractors, which were manufactured in the U.S., were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from December 2020 through June 2021 for between $30,000 and $56,000.



According to the agency, rear wheel spacer bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can cause the wheel to fall off during use. This can result in the tractor overturning, posing an injury hazard to the operator.



The recall was initiated after the Moline, Illinois-based company received one report of a wheel falling off. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the affected vehicles.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair of the wheel mounting bolts.



In late May, John Deere, the brand name of Deere, recalled about 90 units of Gator Utility Vehicles for a possible crash hazard and risk of injury. The company in January called back around 1,740 units of Frontier-branded rotary tillers citing injury risks.



