DJ Polymetal: Interim dividend declaration of USUSD 0.45 per share

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Interim dividend declaration of USUSD 0.45 per share 26-Aug-2021 / 09:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 26 August 2021 Polymetal International plc

Interim dividend declaration of USUSD 0.45 per share

Polymetal is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to pay an interim dividend of USUSD 0.45 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Dividend declaration

In accordance with the Company's dividend policy, the Directors of Polymetal have resolved to pay an interim dividend of USUSD 0.45 per ordinary share (approx. USUSD 213 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (1H 2020: USUSD 0.40), representing 50% of the Group's underlying net income for the H1 2021 and in compliance with the hard ceiling of Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.5x.

This will bring the total dividend declared in 2021 to USUSD 1.34 per ordinary share, or USUSD 634 million and the year-to-date dividend yield to 6.1% (based on an average share price).

The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2021 in US Dollars, with an option for shareholders to elect to receive the dividend in pounds sterling or Euro. Such an election should be made no later than 14 September 2021. Payments in pounds sterling and Euro will be based on the USD/GBP and USD/EUR exchange rates determined by the Company on 17 September 2021 and announced immediately thereafter. Details

EX DIV DATE: 09 Sep 2021

RECORD DATE: 10 Sep 2021

LAST DATE FOR CURRENCY ELECTION: 14 Sep 2021

PAYMENT DATE: 30 Sep 2021

The Company's issued share capital comprises 473,576,257 ordinary shares.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com FTI Consulting Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink +44 20 3727 1000 Timofey Kulakov Viktor Pomichal Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 Andrew Foster RBC Europe Limited Richard Brown Marcus Jackson +44 20 7653 4000 Panmure Gordon Jamil Miah John Prior +44 20 7886 2500 Rupert Dearden

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DIV TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 120784 EQS News ID: 1228969 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)