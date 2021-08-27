- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares are too expensive, analysts at Handelsbanken said in a research note, reiterating their sell recommendation on the wind turbine maker.
- • Vestas revenue can easily be hit by unforeseen events, a risk that has been increasing markedly with the company's new offshore strategy, Handelsbanken said
- • Potential delays and challenges with suppliers are unknowns, the analysts said
- • In the short term, the share may have some positive momentum leading up to the Glasgow UN climate change conference at the end of October: Handelsbanken
- • Price target DKK 140 implies 46% downside
