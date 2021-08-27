California-based Sakuú Corp. has started work on a 2.5 MWh per year pilot facility to produce 3D-printed solid-state battery tech.From pv magazine USA Work is now underway on a pilot production line to demonstrate a 3D-printed solid-state battery technology. Sakuú Corp. said the battery will be up to 50% smaller and 30% lighter than lithium-ion batteries, and will be less expensive to produce at scale. Currently, the battery has a capacity of 3 Amp hours. Sakuú's first-generation batteries use a binder jet printing process that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed to allows thin ...

