The panel is based on 14.9%-efficient organic PV cells with a surface of 1.1 cm2 that the same research group unveiled in September 2020. The solar cells were interconnected using laser structuring.Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE announced it achieved a record efficiency of 13.94% for a mini organic solar module with a surface of 9 cm2. The panel is based on 14.9%-efficient organic PV cells with a surface of 1.1 cm2 that the same research group unveiled in September 2020. The scientists said at the time they want to explore the use of their device in large-scale, high-performance ...

