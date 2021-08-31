To mark International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) on August 31, Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a global medical technology company, announced today its commitment to raising awareness of the risks of overdose from prescription opioids, even when used as directed.

In December 2016, following a routine tonsillectomy, healthy, 21-year-old Parker Stewart took just half of his prescribed dose of opioids and suffered from opioid overdose in his sleep. Tragically, he never woke up. This could have been prevented. His mother, Yvonne Gardner, pleads, "I wish I had known it was a problem I didn't know it could happen. I Googled a lot of stuff before the surgery but I never Googled 'tonsillectomy fatalities,' because you just don't think that such a routine surgery would end up this way."

Parker's story is just one example of a preventable death from opioid overdose that happens tens of thousands of times each year around the world.1 Awareness and education are important to helping prevent others. In honor of IOAD, Masimo is launching an educational website, www.OpioidSafety.org, which shares information about the potential side effects of prescription opioid painkillers, who is at risk, and how to protect yourself. Furthermore, Masimo, in partnership with the Penington Institute the founder of IOAD has committed to funding comprehensive research and reporting on the prevalence and impact of prescription and non-prescription opioid overdoses. The reports will be made publicly available at no charge, with the first report, focused on the UK, expected to be available in 2022.

In the latest figures for 2020, published by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), drug-related deaths recorded in England and Wales reached the highest levels since records began in 1993. Of the 2,263 deaths recorded, approximately half involved opioids.2 Already known to be highly addictive, opioids also have serious side effects, including slowed or stopped breathing which can lead to cardiac arrest, brain damage, or death.3 Harm can occur even when opioids are taken as prescribed.4

Opioid painkillers are prescribed for pain relief and are commonly used by patients during and after surgery, as well as by those experiencing chronic pain. Opioid prescriptions have increased steadily in the UK, with over 50 million opioid prescriptions written in the UK last year alone.2 Importantly, about 30% of those taking a prescription opioid painkiller don't realize they're taking an opioid.5 Last year, more people died from opioids than car accidents.6

Dr. Mike Durkin, a Senior NHS Advisor on Patient Safety Policy and Leadership for the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Imperial College Patient Safety Translational Research Centre, said, "Prescription opioids are a cornerstone of pain relief for millions of people recovering from injury or managing medical conditions. However, these treatments can pose serious risks to a person's health if not monitored continuously, and sometimes result in tragic consequences, including loss of life. It is therefore vital that patients prescribed opioid painkillers have a better understanding of their side effects, and are educated on how to protect themselves, including the role of oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring."

John Ryan, CEO of the Penington Institute, a leader in public health and safety, and immediate past President of London-based Harm Reduction International, said, "Opioid overdose is a complex problem driven by multiple reasons, and as a result, the true scale is not fully reported or understood. However, just because a problem is underreported, it doesn't mean it doesn't exist. With incidences of opioid deaths continuing to increase year-on-year, there is an urgent need for better research into treatment and care involving opioids to identify current gaps in care and to help protect people from avoidable harm."

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, "Too many lives are being lost. Many people immediately assume that an overdose is connected only to the use of illicit drugs or taking more opioids than prescribed. In fact, Parker Stewart took only half the prescribed dose and still died from opioid overdose. We need to prevent harm for anyone taking opioids, including those taking prescription opioids as directed by their healthcare professional for chronic pain or for postoperative or acute pain. We have an obligation to drive education and innovation to eliminate preventable deaths."

About International Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31) is the world's largest annual campaign to end overdose, remembering those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. The campaign, which originated in Australia, raises awareness of overdose, which is one of the world's worst public health crises, and stimulates action and discussion about evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy. International Overdose Awareness Day spreads the message about the tragedy of drug overdose death and that drug overdose is preventable.

About Masimo

References

