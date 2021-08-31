Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER") is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents. It provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

CER generated gross revenue of $3,994,757 in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with gross revenue of $3,734,501 for the same period in 2020. There was an increase in revenue from book sales and distribution service and a decrease in revenue from online products for the current quarter as compared to the same period in 2020.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, CER generated revenue of $5,223,250 as compared with $4,333,775 for the same period in 2020.

The Q2 of 2021 financial highlights are as summarized as follows:



2021



2020



Percentage





(USD)



(USD)



change

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30











Book sales and distribution services

3,011,675



2,647,668



13.7%

Online products

983,082



1,086,833



-9.5%

Total revenue

3,994,757



3,734,501



7.0%

Net income attributable to shareholders











of the Company for the three months

382,803



795,883



-51.9%













Six months ended June 30











Total revenue

5,223,250



4,333,775



20.5%

Net income attributable to shareholders











of the Company for the six months

77,915



466,332



-83.3%



For the six months ended June 30, 2021, CER reported aggregate sales revenue of $5,223,250 (2020: $4,333,775). The revenue from book sales and distribution service was $3,921,296 and revenue from online products was $1,301,954. There was an increase in revenue from both book sales and distribution service and online products for the six months as compared to the same period in 2020. The decreased net income was mainly due to the increase in the selling and marketing expenses as compared with the same period in 2020.

"We are pleased that our business is in the right direction to address the speed up of changes in life styles and habits of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources. "We expect the sales revenue will continue to improve following the Chinese economy's recovery. Our online education platform and services provide a vertically blended learning, teaching, research and management system for a student-teacher-school-parent community. We believe it will provide CER with great long-term revenue potential."

CER has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade system. CER is helping to convert the existing educational system from a memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, CER has over 1 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

