Acquisition of PDS Life Sciences Consolidates Non-Clinical Market; Further Extends Instem's Leadership in Study Management and Regulatory SEND Submission Support

Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the global life sciences market, announced today that it has acquired PDS Life Sciences (PDS) as part of its mission to enable clients to bring their life enhancing products to market faster. This further consolidation by Instem of key application areas will help customers streamline and accelerate their research and development processes, while enabling clients to access data from across the R&D continuum, increasing the power of current and future in silico modelling and prediction solutions.

Headquartered in Switzerland, with offices in the United States and Japan, PDS has been a direct competitor of Instem, providing software and outsourced services for non-clinical study management and regulatory submissions using SEND (the Standard for the Exchange of Non-clinical Data). Seven of the world's top ten pharmaceutical companies rely on PDS, as do leading Contract Research Organizations, chemical companies, universities, and regulatory agencies.

"This is good news for Instem, PDS and the entire industry," comments Gregor Grant, Executive Vice President at Instem. "For decades, both Instem and PDS have been providing innovative solutions that help organizations accelerate non-clinical development, and we have always been impressed with their highly experienced team. This acquisition will enable us to concentrate our investment into a single line of products, and we are looking forward to advancing what will be a very exciting roadmap. By combining our technologies and talents we will be able to more quickly develop and deliver solutions that provide even higher value to our clients."

"This was a natural next step in our quest to help clients do more and go further than ever before," states Vicente Nogués, CEO at PDS. "Despite having been competitors, our mission, values and overall company cultures are aligned very well which was the highest of priorities for PDS. As part of Instem, our clients will now have access to the most comprehensive range of solutions available in the market today backed by excellent customer service, while our staff will enjoy additional opportunities for professional growth. Together with Instem, we are looking forward to advancing the ever-important mission of helping clients to bring their life enhancing products to market faster."

Instem expects to retain all staff and this acquisition will allow them to immediately increase their operational capacity. Plans are in place to rapidly integrate the PDS group into the Instem organization, which is made easier with the US offices of both organizations being closely located to one another in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The acquisition will also provide an important opportunity to combine teams operating in the significant Swiss/German and Japanese markets.

"For many years both of our organizations have been contemplating the possibility of coming together and believe now is an ideal time for Instem, PDS, our clients and the wider industry," comments Reto Aerni, Sr. Executive of Business Development. "The PDS Leadership team is excited to join Instem and encouraged to become part of the most powerful and undisputed leaders across non-clinical. I firmly believe we will be better together under the Instem brand to help meet the demand by our clients for true strategic partners that can help transform their processes and accelerate critical research programs."

Instem sees the acquisition of PDS as another key step in its transformational growth strategy, extending its ability to further deliver solutions that meet the rapidly expanding needs of life science organizations for faster data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

This third acquisition of 2021, along with its strong organic growth, has now positioned Instem as the foremost authority and driving force in generating, analyzing and leveraging data from Discovery through late-stage Clinical Trials.

Learn more about Instem's mission here.

About Instem

A global provider of leading software solutions and scientific insight services, Instem is helping clients to bring their life enhancing products to market faster.

We enable organizations in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while offering them the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.

Every day, across the entire drug development value chain, Instem solutions are meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Japan, China, and India.

LinkedIn

Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005303/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Instem

Gary Mitchell

Vice President, Corporate Marketing (US HQ)

gary.mitchell@instem.com

Julie Jones

Marketing Manager (UK HQ)

julie.jones@instem.com