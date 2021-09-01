New interactive map pairs local culture with sustainable mobility

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with VOX, a global leader in technological solutions for tourism and culture, to launch an interactive map with a dedicated audio guide for riders throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. In collaboration with VOX POPguide, a mapping and audio technology platform, Helbiz has developed a new form of experiential tourism that will merge sustainable mobility with the local culture.

"At Helbiz, we strive to embody the local culture in each city we operate in," said Ruggero Cipriani, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. "Partnering with VOX to launch a new experiential micro-mobility service throughout Washington, D.C. truly demonstrates that dedication. We are thrilled to offer tourists and residents the opportunity to experience the city's history in an interactive and independent way."

Helbiz and VOX are bound by the shared vision of innovation, technology and advancing intra-urban mobility. Following the successful launch of the first Helbiz interactive map integration in Rome, the two companies teamed up again to create a Washington, D.C. edition. The service will offer registered Helbiz users a dynamic guided tour across the historical sites of the city via e-scooter. Riders can access the map through the Helbiz mobile app, where they will have the option to select an English or Italian language audio guide package that provides fascinating storytelling about each point of interest.

"Our mapping and audio technology has helped create a new, innovative way for visitors to explore cities," said Fabio Primerano, CEO of the VOX Group. "In addition to providing access to the historical, artistic, architectural and cultural heritage of Washington, D.C., our digitalization tools also use detailed profiling to tailor each tour to the rider's personal preferences and interests. We are proud to partner with Helbiz to bring this service to the city of Washington, D.C. and can't wait for the local community to explore the map."

Following the deployment of its fleet of electric vehicles in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, Helbiz remains committed to providing the local community and tourists with a variety of ways to discover and experience the city. Since the launch, Helbiz devices have seen more than 220,000 rides and nearly 520,000 total miles, with an average of 2 miles and 18 minutes per individual ride.

About VOX Group

Founded in 2001, VOX Group is the leading provider of audio guiding devices and digital tools to tourism and culture. The company provides audio technology and listening devices for many of the world's biggest tour operators, cruise operators, OTAs and famous institutions such as St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Chenonceau Castle, Palace of Versailles, Mont St. Michel, Belfast Cathedral, and the Castle of Venaria, to name but a few. VOX Group has 55 offices worldwide serving 15 million travelers on 27 million audio tours through 5,500 business partners.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 45 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

