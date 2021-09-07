Cinedigm Corp.: The Film Detective Acquires Holland Releasing's Classic Film and Television Library

Cinedigm's classic film restoration and streaming channel company, The Film Detective, has acquired Holland Releasing's motion picture library of over 100 classic films and television episodes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cinedigm / (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, has acquired Los Angeles-based Holland Releasing's motion picture library of over 100 classic films and television shows.

The expansive library includes rare archival film prints and negatives of such Hollywood classics as Frank Capra's Meet John Doe (1941), Made for Each Other (1939) starring Carole Lombard and James Stewart, as well as Howard Hughes' grand scale, but controversial western, The Outlaw (1943), starring Jane Russell. The library is wide ranging and includes science fiction, horror, and comedy titles.

Thomas W. Holland, former Vice President of Columbia Pictures and Chief Operating Officer of Screen Gems, formed Holland Releasing in 1990 to produce and distribute television and theatrical programs.

"Our primary business has always been the creation of new movies and TV shows," Holland said, "but over the years we also built a substantial library of classic motion pictures. I am delighted that The Film Detective and Cinedigm have now acquired these films and will add them to their extensive library."

Said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective and Fandor, "We are extremely excited about this important acquisition. Tom's many years as a studio executive in the motion picture industry and commitment to the preservation of these important classics will serve not only our goal to continue to distribute classic cinema into our many OTT platforms with new 4K and HD restored versions, but also our plans to make them available to the collector's market as NFTs and Blu-rays."

