Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502665 ISIN: US4851703029 Ticker-Symbol: KCY 
Tradegate
13.09.21
20:35 Uhr
237,10 Euro
-0,30
-0,13 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
239,40240,7015:43
238,50240,4015:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY98,00+0,68 %
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN237,10-0,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.