- (PLX AI) - Alma Media sets long-term objective annual revenue growth of more than 5 per cent from next year.
- • Alma Media targets long-term profitability adjusted operating profit margin of more than 20%
- • Alma Media targets Net Debt / EBITDA ratio less than 2.5
- • Alma Media says revenue growth in 2021 is well above the 5% level
- • Alma Media's dividend policy remains intact. The company aims to distribute more than 50 per cent of earnings per share as a dividend
ALMA MEDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de