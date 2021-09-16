Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News!: Halo Collective am Ziel! Bophelo liefert Cannabis in die EU - First Stop Germany!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HHHL ISIN: FI0009013114 Ticker-Symbol: A4M 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
09:08 Uhr
11,080 Euro
+0,220
+2,03 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALMA MEDIA
ALMA MEDIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALMA MEDIA OYJ11,080+2,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.