Multiple factors affect the productive lifespans of residential solar inverters. In the second part of our new series on resiliency, we look at PV inverters.From pv magazine USA In the first part of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of solar panels, which are quite resilient. In this part, we examine residential solar inverters in their various forms, and look at their resiliency and how long they last. The inverter, a device that converts the DC power produced by solar panels into usable AC power, can come in a few different configurations. String inverter vs. microinverter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...