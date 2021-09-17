

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a solar project developer, said Friday that the European Solar Energy Development JV, a joint venture company of ReneSola Power and Eiffel Investment Group, has completed the acquisition of its first batch of solar projects with a combined capacity of 200MW in multiple European countries, including France, Poland, and Poland.



Paris-based Eiffel Investment Group has provided the capital to fund the development of these solar projects.



Founded in May, the European Solar Energy Development JV, aims to develop up to 700 MW of solar projects in the next three years across Europe. ReneSola Power has 51 percent ownership stake in the joint venture, while Eiffel has 49 percent.



