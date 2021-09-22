With over 30 years of industry experience, the former Global Head of Licensing at Servier Group will spearhead LabGenius' business development, commercial strategy, and operational delivery.

LabGenius, the machine learning (ML)-driven protein engineering company, has announced the appointment of Didier Landais Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Didier will leverage his wealth of experience in business and clinical development to lead the commercialization of LabGenius' drug discovery platform, EVATM

"I'm delighted that Didier has joined the team," said Dr. James Field, Founder and CEO of LabGenius. "Didier is a seasoned operator with 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience and I'm looking forward to working with him as we rapidly grow the company. It's a testament to the progress we have made at LabGenius and the exciting opportunities we have ahead of us that we were able to attract someone of Didier's calibre to join us on our journey."

Didier joins LabGenius from the pharmaceutical company Servier, where he was The Global Head of Licensing. Under his leadership, Servier signed several notable deals including those with Celsius, Oncodesign and Seal Rock. Prior to Servier, Didier spent over 15 years working for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies at various stages of development in the US.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Didier Landais said: "The team at LabGenius has built an impressive machine learning-driven drug discovery platform with huge potential. I am eager to apply my experience and expertise to support the company's growth."

About LabGenius

LabGenius is a leading ML-driven protein engineering company. The company's discovery platform, EVATM, integrates several cutting-edge technologies drawn from the fields of computer science, robotic automation and synthetic biology. Headquartered in London, UK, the LabGenius team includes experts in protein engineering, synthetic biology, software engineering, data science and robotic automation.

