On September 26th, China Eastern Airlines held the "New Value, New Experience, New Pleasure-China Eastern Airlines New Loyalty Program" press conference in Shanghai Tower. The "Eastern Miles" membership system globally released features these five highlights as a brand-new membership upgrade, a brand-new points accumulation system, a brand-new point exchange method, a brand-new product series and a brand-new service platform.

China Eastern Airlines Released New Loyalty Program Globally!

The core of the new membership system lies in the points accumulation framework transition from "mileage-based" to "revenue-based" system, by which we are dedicated to creating a brand new customer-centered service platform and making it possible for more cross-border and cross-industry partners to enter the value chain of the aviation.

The new membership system has made sweet adjustments in the member points and the validity of points, covering issues that travelers are most concerned about. In the new "revenue-based" system, the member points will be associated with the flight ticket fare, and the mileage points can be calculated by matching with the member grade coefficient. For passengers, the number and distance of flights are no longer the only ways to realize the renewal and upgrade of membership. The period of validity will be extended from the original 3 years to long-term "rolling effective", and it will be invalid and cleared only after being dormant consecutively for more than 36 months. During this period, as long as the members of "Eastern Miles" accumulate their points by their travel, or use them for redemption and consumption, they can ensure that their points are always valid, not fearing of "clearing by the expiration".

In recent years, China Eastern Airlines has brought enormous surprises to the public and its members in aviation product innovations, such as the "Fly At Will" from last year. Relying on big data mining and analysis, China Eastern Airlines has been studying the travel habits of passengers, and making constant efforts in hope of enriching the travel scenes and providing more accurate services. With the appearance of the New Loyalty Program, more and more good news about the travel experience are coming. For travelers, high-speed Wi-fi in the air and the newly upgraded on-board dining are really something to look forward to. As members of SKYTEAM, the members of China Eastern Airlines can enjoy premium service of 19 member airlines.

