Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Transtema to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Transtema Group AB's shares (short name TRANS) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Industrials segment and is the 137th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Transtema is one of Sweden's leading companies in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of communication networks as well as technical consulting services for telecommunications operators, city networks, municipalities, power companies and larger private networks. Transtema also provides network equipment, services and products in data storage as well as IoT solutions. The company was founded in 1997. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a quality stamp," said Magnus Johansson, CEO of Transtema. "It strengthens our brand, awareness of the company and is a milestone in our continued expansion and development of the company. The main market listing is an important step for us in creating long-term shareholder value." "We are happy to welcome Transtema to the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have managed to expand their operations, stay relevant and attract investors. We looks forward to follow their journey as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm