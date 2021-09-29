Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DMQG ISIN: SE0006758587 Ticker-Symbol: 9G8 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
08:14 Uhr
2,950 Euro
-0,010
-0,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSTEMA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSTEMA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 08:41
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Transtema to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Transtema Group AB's shares (short name TRANS) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Industrials segment and is the
137th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Transtema is one of Sweden's leading companies in the design, construction,
operation and maintenance of communication networks as well as technical
consulting services for telecommunications operators, city networks,
municipalities, power companies and larger private networks. Transtema also
provides network equipment, services and products in data storage as well as
IoT solutions. The company was founded in 1997. 

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a quality stamp," said Magnus
Johansson, CEO of Transtema. "It strengthens our brand, awareness of the
company and is a milestone in our continued expansion and development of the
company. The main market listing is an important step for us in creating
long-term shareholder value." 

"We are happy to welcome Transtema to the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam
Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have managed to expand
their operations, stay relevant and attract investors. We looks forward to
follow their journey as a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
TRANSTEMA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.