29.09.2021 | 10:41
Terseta: Notice of Early Redemption of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN CODE: LT0000404832)

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-09-29 10:34 CEST --
Notice is hereby given to a to all Bondholders and to a Trustee of Bondholders
- Grant Thornton Baltic, UAB that Terseta, UAB, legal entity code 303556959,
with a registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius represented by director
Rytis Zaloga will perform an early redemption of Bonds (EUR 6.00 LORDS LB
BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN CODE: LT0000404832)). 

The Bonds will be redeemed in whole, on the 10th of December, 2021 (next
interest payment date). 

Early Optional Redemption Amount (Nominal value of the Bond subject to early
redemption plus accrued unpaid interest from the latest Interest payment date
plus Call Premium) of each Bond will be equal to 103,51 EUR (one hundred and
three euro and fifty one cent), this amount consists of 100 EUR nominal value +
3 EUR Accrued Interest + 0,51 EUR Call Premium. 

This notice is irrevocable.


     Rytis Zaloga
     Director
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
     Phone: +370 650 32044
