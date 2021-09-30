Almost two thirds (61%) of employees surveyed said the pandemic has made them rethink how they travel Generational differences show 48% employees aged 16-24 plan on using trains more, whereas 50% aged 55+ will use trains less The majority of employees surveyed (57%) said they would be more encouraged to take the train if their employer offered incentives around it

70% of employers surveyed acknowledge it is their organisation's responsibility to enable sustainable business travel

Yet, only 1 in nine (11%) of employers list sustainability as an important factor right now for business travel arrangements

Emburse, a global leader in spend management, is announcing the findings of its latest survey, aiming to understand current attitudes towards building back business travel post-pandemic.

A survey of 1,022 UK employees and 250 employers asked questions around business travel and sustainability. The data shows the demand from employees for more sustainable business travel, compared with a lack of prioritisation from employers.

Key findings:

Changing travel choices Almost two-thirds (61%) of those surveyed said the pandemic has made them rethink how they travel Almost half (48%) of those aged 16-24 said they would be using the train more than before the pandemic, more than double the amount of employees aged 55+ (20%) Covid safety weighs in as the most important factor for over a third (34%) for employers to consider right now for business travel arrangements Cost is the second most important factor, with 17% of employers listing this as an important consideration Only 1 in nine (11%) employers list sustainability as a factor, with other most important factors being efficiency (13%) and shortest journey (9%)



Sustainability and increased travel budgets Half (50%) of employers said they would consider offering employees incentives or a higher travel budget threshold to take the train in order to reduce the company's overall carbon footprint 70% of employers surveyed acknowledge it is their organisation's responsibility to enable sustainable business travel The majority of those surveyed (57%) said they would be more encouraged to take the train if their employer offered incentives around it Almost half of travelers (49%) said they agree that they choose the most eco-friendly mode of transport for a trip, with one fifth (21%) disagreeing with the statement



The cost versus sustainability issue The top three approaches to sustainable trips ranked in order of importance: Over a third of respondents said: cutting down number of trips (35%) A quarter of respondents said: combining trips (25%) 1 in 5 of respondents said: minimising air travel (22%) Almost third of travellers (30%) say they would choose a more expensive trip in order to be travelling more sustainably



Kenny Eon, GM and SVP EMEA at Emburse commented on the findings:

"Undoubtedly business travel declined dramatically at the start of COVID, but the increasing numbers show that the appetite is still there. Whilst the past year with virtual meetings has been successful, there is a lot of pent-up desire for face-to-face meetings. We may not return to pre-Covid levels soon, but knowing that a considerable amount of travel will come back, it's important that employers are considering more sustainable options.

"With fewer business trips, companies should be investing in better, more sustainable travel for their employees without having to increase travel budgets.

"Climate change is a real issue, and we all need to be making a conscious effort to change our habits and help protect our planet. Businesses need to lead the charge and sustainable business travel is an important first step."

About Emburse

Emburse is a modern spend management company that offers solutions that revolutionise the way organisations manage employee expenses, process invoices and make payments. Emburse humanises work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals, and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks, so they can focus on what matters most.

Its innovative offerings, which are tailored to meet the unique business needs of specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, are trusted by more than 9 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 16,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Bosch, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota, rely on Emburse to make faster, smarter decisions, improve compliance, and optimise spend -- making corporate spend deliver meaningful value for the organisation.

Emburse is recognised as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for innovation and its high levels of customer satisfaction. For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com or follow the organisation's social channels at @emburse.

