SINGAPORE, Sept 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Don Agro International Limited (the "Company" or "Don Agro") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), one of the largest agricultural companies based in the Rostov region of Russia, is pleased to announce the launch of its joint pilot project with Smart Polymorph Technologies ("Smart Polymorph") to introduce the latest pharmaceutical innovations to optimise crop production for the agricultural sector. Headquartered in the high-tech Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, Russia, Smart Polymorph specialises in developing new, improved and patentable forms of pharmaceutical substances.As part of this pilot program, both Don Agro and Smart Polymorph are working towards enhancing crop production yields and minimising costs through the use of well-known plant growth bio-stimulants that have been modified into new crystalline and amorphous forms via the latter's polymorphic modification technology. To support research efforts, the Group earmarked experimental plots totalling 50 hectares of three different crops, namely winter wheat, corn and sunflower, as a testbed for the application of the new growth bio-stimulator.According to Smart Polymorph, pharmaceutical drugs which they had developed prior to the latest venture displayed higher therapeutic effect as compared to existing market alternatives, even as the number of active substances used was reduced by three to five times. This is due to the technology's ability to modify the morphology and crystalline form of the respective substances, and manage the control of particle sizes and amount of impurities, thereby ensuring that the end product achieves the highest quality standards."Smart Polymorph harnesses a unique technology in polymorphic modification of organic substances that is suitable and can be applied to a wide variety of medicines and bioactive substances used in the agroindustrial complex," explains Mr Yakovlev Ruslan, Director of Science of Smart Polymorph Technologies. He added, "Leveraging on our proprietary technology, we have been able to modify substances that have proved to be more superior and efficient than other alternatives currently existing in the market. Backed by our successful track record to date, we are confident that the same technology can be applied to the agricultural sector to enhance the effectiveness of plant growth stimulants, pesticides and other related substances."On this latest initiative, Mr Marat Devlet-Kildeyev, Chief Executive Officer of Don Agro commented, "Over the years, we have continued to introduce modern farming techniques, adopt new technologies and implement industry best practices to set ourselves apart from our industry peers. This has included entering the market for organic wheat as well as adopting AI-powered autonomous driving technology to enhance our crop harvesting capabilities. Our latest joint pilot program is a step in the same direction as we apply new and innovative pharmaceutical technologies to our crop fields to achieve maximum crop yields at the lowest cost. Supported by our renowned partner in Smart Polymorph Technologies, we are confident that this initiative will reinforce our position as one of the leading innovators in the agricultural sector."Since April 2021, the Group has begun cultivating winter wheat using bio-stimulants supplied by Smart Polymorph, with experimental efforts for corn and sunflower crops next in the pipeline. Once the respective crops have been harvested, an analysis of yields and quality of the final product will be carried out by the Group to determine the growth bio-stimulant's effectiveness. The introduction of bio-stimulants does not incur additional costs to the Group as the processes and technology required for sowing seeds and growing crops remain unchanged.About Don Agro International LimitedDon Agro is one of the largest agricultural companies in the Rostov region in Russia principally engaged in the cultivation of agricultural crops and production of raw milk. The Group is also engaged in crop production in the Volgograd region in Russia. The Group has a total controlled land bank of 67,340 hectares, of which more than 54,420 hectares are arable land. The Group owns approximately 17,200 hectares of its controlled land bank.The Group's operations are principally located in the Rostov region, one of the most fertile regions of Russia, situated close to the Azov and Black Seas and the Don River which house major international ports. The Group's second operating division in the Volgograd region is located in close proximity to key trading routes including the Volga River. This allows the Group's customers, who are mainly traders and exporters, to save on transportation costs and, as a result, be able to offer higher prices for the Group's crops. Within the crop production segment, the Group is primarily engaged in the farming of commercial crops such as winter wheat, sunflower and corn.In addition, the Group is the largest milk producer in the Rostov region and owns more than 4,000 heads of dairy cattle which includes approximately 2,200 milking cows. 