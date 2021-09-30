Huhtamäki Oyj: Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.9.2021 AT 08:00

Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The following composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been confirmed:

Antti Arjava, Secretary General, The Finnish Cultural Foundation (Chairman)

Annika Ekman, Head of Direct Equity Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Johan Ståhl, Portfolio Manager, Lannebo Fonder

Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huhtamaki (Expert member)

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company have a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member on the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually, on the basis of the shareholders' register of the Company on August 31.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and, if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

