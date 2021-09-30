NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (178/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards in Kesko Oyj (KESBV3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.37, YIT Oyj (YTY1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.07, Huhtamäki Oyj (HUH1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.46 and a re-calculation of gross return forwards/futures in Ericsson AB (ERICB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.00. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, September 30, 2021. As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017766