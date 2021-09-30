Global Risk Solutions Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, continues to expand its global footprint with the opening of an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Leading the team is Jim Pittman, who joins GRS as Regional Director, Middle East. Pittman is an experienced international insurance professional with more than 34 years in the industry. He began his adjusting career in 1987 and has held senior positions within insurers, brokerages and international loss adjusting companies. He is a Chartered Insurance Practitioner and Chartered Loss Adjuster.

Adam Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of GRS International Ltd., based in London, said: "I am delighted that Jim will lead this new team to develop GRS' regional presence, and anticipate making further announcements soon in this respect. The UAE is a key strategic market, and we look forward to providing clients with a strong service proposition based on our core offering of expertise-led, multidisciplinary claims management founded on delivering people, process and technology."

Pittman, who will report to Humphrey, added: "We see significant strategic growth in the Middle East, and I am privileged to lead an expanding team of technical adjusting professionals to serve our global clients with exposures in the region."

Arthur "Kip" Radigan, Group CEO of GRS, added: "We're pleased to welcome Jim to our growing team of experienced claim professionals. Their skills and industry experience will enable us to continue to build our geographical capabilities to support our global client relationships as we execute on our strategic growth plan."

Jim Pittman can be reached at jpittman@globalrisksolutions.com

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions Inc. enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

