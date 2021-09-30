Uganda wants to take advantage of its large water resources for renewable energy development. It is now seeking consultants to assess its floating PV potential.Uganda Electricity Generation Company, a state-owned power utility, is seeking consultants to assess the country"s potential to deploy floating PV power plants. In a tender document, recently published on the Daily Monitor website, the utility said that the selected consultants will need to conduct analytical studies on the prospects for floating PV technology in Uganda. It did not include any other details. Interested consultants will ...

