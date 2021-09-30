Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
30.09.2021 | 11:17
Kvalitena AB: Kvalitena redeems its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds

Kvalitena AB (publ) ("Kvalitena") announces that it has redeem all of its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds (ISIN: SE0009664949) in the amount of SEK 306.5 million. The redemption was made at 103 per cent of the nominal amount. Reference is made to the terms and conditions originally dated 27 March 2017 as amended and restated on 17 December 2020 (the "Terms & conditions") for the up to SEK 1,000 million senior unsecured floating rate bonds 2017/2021.

Kvalitena AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Harald Pousette, info@kvalitena.se, 08-121 317 00; or
Christer Lindholm, info@kvalitena.se, 08-121 317 00

Kvalitena AB (publ)
Strandvägen 5, 114 51 Stockholm
Reg.nr: 556527-3314
http://www.kvalitena.se/


