



TOKYO, Sept 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. has announced the adoption of its stereo camera by Suzuki Motor Corporation for the New Wagon R Smile city car, launched in September 2021.In a first for Suzuki, the New Wagon R smile adopts a passing assist(1) function to aid in safely passing cars on narrow roads. Hitachi Astemo's high-precision stereo camera features nighttime pedestrian detection function, and supports various Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) along with Dual Camera Brake Support, which detects pedestrians even at night. It also supports lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control (ACC) capable of following at all speeds,(2) and image-based training data using Hitachi's proprietary machine learning technology, which is capable of detecting the driving environment with high precision. This state-of-the-art technology significantly improves the car's ability to detect pedestrians even during night and low-light conditions.The New Wagon R Smile is categorized by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure as "Safety Support Car S Wide,"(3) the highest safety classification, and is also recognized as an Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS2) certified vehicle as well as a Pedal Misapplication Prevention Device (PMPD) certified vehicle.(4) Hitachi Astemo strives to support Safety Support Cars through its advanced ADAS technology and contribute to not only improving passenger safety, but also preventing traffic accidents that involve pedestrians or bicycles when making a turn.Hitachi Astemo is committed to creating social, environmental and economic value by providing advanced mobility solutions that contribute to improving safety, comfort and environmental conservation, creating a more sustainable society to improve quality of life and create value for our OEM customers.(1) Equipped in the vehicles with memory navigation featuring omnidirectional monitor and "Omnidirectional Monitor Camera Package" vehicles(2) Equipped in "Safety Plus Package" vehicles(3) One of the classes of Safety support cars equipped with certain driving assistance functions such as advanced safety technology including collision damage mitigation brake. Vehicles classified in "Safety support car S" are equipped with devices such as pedal misapplication prevention device and is particularly recommended for senior drivers. "Safety support car S wide" class applies to vehicles equipped with collision damage mitigation braking (against pedestrian), acceleration control device for pedal misapplication, lane departure warning system and advanced lighting.(4) Vehicles certified by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, which fulfill particular performance levels of collision damage mitigation braking and sudden acceleration control device for pedal misapplication, as part of measures to prevent accidents.About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en