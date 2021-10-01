Australia's clean energy transition is set to accelerate in the coming years with a new report suggesting that most Australian homes and businesses will have switched to PV modules paired with batteries by 2030, giving the nation the highest per capita penetration of renewables in the world.From pv magazine Australia A new KPMG report suggests that Australia's energy landscape is set to undergo a major transformation before the end of the decade, with the growth in renewables and energy storage to accelerate, the closure of coal-fired power plants to be well advanced, and the introduction of ...

