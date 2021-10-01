CTT Systems AB: Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022:

Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.

Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder

Caroline Sjösten, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB

Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB (chairman)

Shareholders can submit proposals to the nomination committee by e-mailing the chairman of the nomination committee: Tomas Torlöf (tomas@trulscom.se).