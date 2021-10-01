Puradigm Releases University of Florida Evaluation SARS-CoV-2 Test Results

Study determines Puradigm FLOW Air and Surface Purification technology inactivates a human infectious SARS-CoV-2 isolate by 97.7%, the virus that is responsible for causing COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021?/ Puradigm , a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, released the results of a study by the University of Florida that showed Puradigm FLOW technology had a 50-fold reduction in infectious SARS-CoV-2 as compared to untreated controls.

Results showed that, after 24 hours, the FLOW exposed coupons did not have any detectable levels of infectious SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, the Puradigm FLOW unit inactivated 97.7% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the first 4-6 hours.

View Full Report: University of Florida Evaluation of the Puradigm FLOW against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "This study has come out at a crucial time especially with the rise in the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The results from this study show that the FLOW unit inactivates 97.7% of infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus on stainless steel surfaces after 4 to 6 h of exposure when high levels of virus are present. This technology can help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our communities and in turn make our environments a safer place for all."

SARS-CoV-2 isolate was inoculated onto 20 stainless steel coupons. Half of the coupons were the control and the other half were placed in a cabinet with the FLOW unit. Simultaneously, ozone levels were monitored to ensure that they remained below 0.05 ppm throughout the duration of the experiment.

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

