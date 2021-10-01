Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2020-2021 normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") that was announced on September 30, 2020. Pursuant to the NCIB, Trican purchased and canceled 11,325,100 ("Common Shares"), which is 56% of the maximum allowable number the 2020-2021 NCIB, totaling 20,343,064 Common Shares for total consideration of $24.3 million at a weighted average price per share of $2.14 (before broker commissions). Since initiating its NCIB program in October 2017, Trican has repurchased almost 101 million Common Shares or approximately 29% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares at that time.

Additionally, the Company announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted its application to renew this program and make a NCIB to purchase, from October 5, 2021 to October 4, 2022 (or until such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Trican), certain of its Common Shares. All purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX or Canadian alternative trading systems at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction.

As at September 29, 2021, there were 248,810,070 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The number of Common Shares which may be purchased during the period of the 2021-2022 NCIB will not exceed 24,706,290 Common Shares, which is approximately 10% of the public float for the Common Shares. The public float for the Company's Common Shares as at September 29, 2021 was 247,062,906. Under the TSX rules, the Company will not purchase on any given trading day under the NCIB more than 287,437 Common Shares, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six calendar months ended August 31, 2021 of 1,149,750 Common Shares. Nonetheless, the Company may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restriction. All Common Shares purchased through the NCIB will be returned to treasury for cancellation.

Providing returns to shareholders remains core to Trican's strategy. Given the volatility in our business, we continue to view investment into our NCIB program as an effective method to providing shareholder returns. Trican believes that the repurchase of Common Shares are a superior investment for the Company in the context of market conditions and the Company's financial position. Management continually evaluates all alternatives to maximize this investment relative to other strategic investments. Trican has consistently stated its commitment to a financially prudent capital structure and that the NCIB would be managed in accordance with this objective. As the Company's financial position and financial results dictate, management will evaluate and adjust the Company's investment into the NCIB.

