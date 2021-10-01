Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Upcoming Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress to Highlight Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology and Modular Vaccine Platform COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer and co-founder of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering, will deliver an oral presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress 2021 (WMIC) to be held virtually on October 6-9, 2021. Prof. Steinmetz will discuss the latest preclinical data and multiple applications of Mosaic's MIE-101, a plant virus-based cancer immunotherapy. She will also highlight the development of the Company's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) candidates for COVID-19.

PRESENTATION TITLE: NanoEngineering gone viral: Plant viruses against Corona

SESSION: COVID-19 Nanotheranostics: Tracking Viruses and Vaccines

PRESENTER: Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D.

DATE: October 8, 2021

TIME: 9:30 - 9:55 am ET

LOCATION: Virtual

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

About the World Molecular Imaging Society

The World Molecular Imaging Society is an international scientific educational organization dedicated to the understanding of biology and medicine through multimodal in vivo imaging of cellular and molecular events involved in normal and pathologic processes and utilization of quantitative molecular imaging in patient care. The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) was established in 2011 by integrating the Academy of Molecular Imaging and the Society for Molecular Imaging into a single streamlined society focused on advancing the field of molecular imaging (MI). Within a relatively short time, the WMIS has significantly expanded its global footprint in this field by building and expanding upon existing strengths and infrastructures of these two organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including the uncertainties of: raising sufficient capital or grant funding to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; the timing of rapid development may take significantly longer than anticipated; advancing Mosaic's multiple products into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement; enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Jay Carlson

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

info@mosaicie.com

Strategic corporate inquires can be sent to partnering@mosaicie.com.

