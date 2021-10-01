The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021

President & CEO, Lyron Bentovim, Featured as Keynote Speaker, to Discuss "How the Metaverse will Transform Business"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions announced that management will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021 in-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Lyron Bentovim, will present during the conference and will give a keynote presentation on the topic of "How the Metaverse will Transform Business" as follows, as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

LD Micro Main Event - Investor Presentation

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2

Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

Keynote Presentation - "How the Metaverse will Transform Business"

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern time (6:00 p.m. Pacific time) - Track 1

Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your conference representative.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

Investor Relations:

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

Director

MZ Group - North America

312-261-6430

Glimpse@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

